Prince William, Harry finalise design for Princess Diana's sculpture

Prince William and Harry sign off on sculpture of Princess Diana

Prince William and Harry have locked in the design for the sculpture of their late mother Princess Diana.



According to The Sun, William and Harry have signed off on the statue, designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.

It will be unveiled on what would have been Dian's 60th birthday on July 1.

“It will have been signed off by William and Harry, that much I do know,” a source close to the sculptor told The Sun.

The news of the development comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ruffled a lot of feathers with their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry said he has a lot of compassion for father Charles and brother William because they are trapped in the royal family.