Supreme Court rejects PTI candidate's appeal against repolling in NA 75 Daska

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the appeal of the PTI candidate against the repolling in NA 75 Daska and ordered to hold re-polling in the constituency on April 10, Geo News reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard the petition of PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, challenging the ECP order of February 25, 2021, declaring the by-election at NA-75 Daska void and ordering re-polling in the whole constituency.

After the arguments were concluded by all the parties, Justice Umar Ata announced the short order.

During the hearing, Justice Bandial agreed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the law and order situation was bad in the constituency.

‘Accept SC verdict’

Reacting to the SC verdict, PTI leader Usman Dar said the party accepted the Supreme Court order wholeheartedly and will not criticise the court like the Opposition does.

“The court is supreme for us,” Dar said.

‘This is Pakistan’s victory’

However, PML-N candidate Nausheen Iftikhar hailed the order and said this is Pakistan’s victory and thanked the people of the area for showing support to her.

“This is also our party’s victory which propagates for respect of vote.”

