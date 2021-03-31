Shaukat Tareen 'ready' to be PM Imran's finance aide but after 15-20 days

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan may appoint Pakistan's former federal minister and renowned banker, Shaukat Tareen, as his aide on finance and revenue, Geo News reported citing sources.
Tareen — who has attended the important meetings of PM Imran Khan's finance and economic team — has agreed to take up the role but has asked for "15-20 days'" time to join.
While the development is still in the works, the premier himself would make the final decision on whether the former finance minister would be appointed as a special assistant or adviser.
On the other hand, top government officials contacted Tareen, who said he was "ready to directly work with" them but sought 15-20 days' time to "deal with something he's busy in", the sources added.
One recommendation is that Tareen could work with Hammad Azhar — who was given the portfolio of finance ministry a day earlier in addition to serving as the federal minister for industries and production — on technical and policy matters, the sources added.
It was recommended to have Tareen contest the Senate election as well, the sources added.