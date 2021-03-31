Shaukat Tareen 'ready' to be PM Imran's finance aide but after 15-20 days

Pakistani banker and former finance minister Shaukat Tareen. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan may appoint Pakistan's former federal minister and renowned banker, Shaukat Tareen, as his aide on finance and revenue, Geo News reported citing sources.



Tareen — who has attended the important meetings of PM Imran Khan's finance and economic team — has agreed to take up the role but has asked for "15-20 days'" time to join.

While the development is still in the works, the premier himself would make the final decision on whether the former finance minister would be appointed as a special assistant or adviser.



On the other hand, top government officials contacted Tareen, who said he was "ready to directly work with" them but sought 15-20 days' time to "deal with something he's busy in", the sources added.



One recommendation is that Tareen could work with Hammad Azhar — who was given the portfolio of finance ministry a day earlier in addition to serving as the federal minister for industries and production — on technical and policy matters, the sources added.

It was recommended to have Tareen contest the Senate election as well, the sources added.