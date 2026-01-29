Dubai unveils plans to construct street built with real gold

The Dubai Media Office is set to introduce plans for the world’s first “Gold Street”, a landmark project that will serve as the centerpiece of the newly launched Dubai Gold District in Deira. The project is designed to reinforce the city’s status as the global “Home of Gold”.

The Dubai Gold District was announced by the Dubai Media Office on January 27, while the opening date for the Gold Street is yet to be confirmed. This project marks a significant rebranding of the city' s historic Gold Souk. Located in Deira, the area is home to around 1,000 retailers specializing in gold and jewelry.

The Gold Souk is a prominent tourist attraction in the city’s Old Town, sitting alongside other famous marketplaces such as spices, perfumes and antiques. This new venture is pivotal, as gold is deeply woven into the cultural heritage of the people of Dubai and their enduring spirit of enterprise. The landmark destination will not only honor that legacy but also herald a new era shaped by creativity and sustainability.

Dubai is a popular attraction for tourists, as it has never failed to impress its audience with mesmerizing views. The city has also announced the ‘Future Loop’, a 2km air-conditioned bridge to connect key districts and landmarks, including the Dubai World Centre, the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, and the Dubai International Financial Centers (DIFC).