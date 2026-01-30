Gold’s record climb: Experts question if its safety is ‘overstated’

Gold has risen more than 20% since the start of the year, surpassing the $5,000 per-ounce milestone this week. A debate is intensifying over whether its safety is currently overstated by a market driven by fear.

The precious metal's rally is observed alongside an upstick in commodities such as silver and platinum; it is driven by several interlinking factors including rising government debt, geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty regarding interest rates and inflation.

Rising gold prices and mounting national debt are fueling fears regarding inflation and fiscal stability. While some analysts argue the dollar will not be unseated as the world’s reserve currency anytime soon, investors appear to be diversifying away from the greenback.

Under the current circumstances, the next moves by the US remain uncertain, as few wish to be caught in the geopolitical crosshairs.

Consequently, many countries are becoming more cautious about how they allocate their capital.

Gold is constantly in the headlines, making it difficult for investors to make informed decisions. A significant shift in Gold's market position occurred in 1971, when President Richard Nixon ended the direct convertibility of the US dollar to a specific amount of the precious metal.

Kenneth Lamont, a principal in Morningstar’s Manager Research Department, echoed this sentiment while comparing gold to cryptocurrency. He observed that both assets have a limited supply and are “incredibly volatile.”

However, gold is far more established than bitcoin and has performed consistently well over the longer term.

Analysts underscore that the unpredictability of both assets suggests the “death knell” for fiat currencies is not yet ringing. Prices are expected to continue their ascent in the future, in line with current market predictions.