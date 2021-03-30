PM Imran Khan tells Modi durable peace possible only through resolution of Kashmir issue

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Indian Prime Minister Modi (R). Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday responded to an earlier letter addressed to him by Modi, telling his Indian counterpart that peace between the two states was contingent on resolution of the Kashmir issue.



The prime minister was responding to Modi's letter in which he had conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan on March 23.

"Thank you for your letter conveying greetings on Pakistan Day. The people of Pakistan commemorate this Day by paying tribute to the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers in envisioning an independent, sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realize their full potential," wrote PM Imran Khan in the letter.



The premier told Modi Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with all neighbours, including India, adding "we are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute".



He said to creation of an "enabling environment" between the two countries was essential if they were to have a result-oriented and constructive dialogue.

"I also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the COV1D-19 pandemic. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," he wrote.



Modi pens letter to PM Imran Khan on March 23

In his letter, Modi had sought the desire for better relations between India and Pakistan.

"On the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan, I extend greetings to the people of Pakistan," the letter had stated in the beginning.

"As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility is imperative," Modi had written.

"Excellency, at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

The Indian premier had concluded by saying: "Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."