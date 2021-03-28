Watch: Ali Amin Gandapur records video of minor driving car beside him

PTI leader and federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur can be seen in a video, recording a minor boy who drives a car beside him.



According to a report on Geo TV, Gandapur can be seen recording a footage of the boy as the minister sits on the passenger seat. The boy can be seen driving a car, with another man sitting behind the two in the backseat.

The boy drives the car, with Gandapur sitting beside him, somewhere surrounded by fields. Geo News couldn't ascertain the relationship of the boy and the minister.



Under-age driving is illegal as per Pakistani law and only those who are aged 18 years and above can apply for a driving licence.

Lahore police take action after video of minor driving car goes viral

A couple of weeks ago, the video of a minor driving a car in Lahore had gone viral on social media.

In the video, a small boy can be seen driving a car and sitting beside him on the passenger seat, is an adult.

When the video went viral on social media, Chief Traffic Officer Hammad Abid had taken action and had directed the city's traffic police to impound the car and seize its documents.

The CTO had revealed that police also confiscated the car owner's driving licence.