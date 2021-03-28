Police interrogates Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Phillips

Police interrogates Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Philips

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson has some legal trouble knocking on his door after the cops were called on him over violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

According to a report by The Sun, Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne was spotted outside his home hanging out at the home of a woman, said to be a friend of his sister Zara Tindall, at St. Cyrus.

Neighbours irked by the irresponsible behavior called the cops on Phillips, as per officials.

A spokesperson for Scotland police said: “At around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, police received a report of a potential breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in St Cyrus.”

“Officers attended, spoke to the occupants and found no breaches of legislation,” added the official.

A spokesperson for the royal said the visit was to his sister Zara’s friend and his former classmate.

The 43-year-old is 17th in line to the British throne.