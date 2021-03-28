Cobie Smulders makes it to net worth of over $18 million

With her consistency in putting in hard work, American actress Cobie Smulders managed to get a net worth of more than $18 million.

The 38-year-old actress is known for her lovely characters like Robin Scherbatsky in the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014) and as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

She stands towering over her MCU female co-stars with her net worth.

Her character of Maria Hill led her to find new and good projects and concomitantly a higher net worth.

Her convincing performance in How I Met Your Mother proved that she is a born artist with acting talent.

Cobie Smulders entered the showbiz industry in 2002 with different shows, and landed a leading role in Veritas: The Quest, and guest-starred on Smallville, Andromeda, and The L Word.

Her lead role work in 2005's The Long Weekend made her famous. And, HIMYM was an instant success that gave her an identity.

Her salary for Robin was $225,000 per episode, which amounts to about a $5 million paycheck each season, according to Celebrity Net Worth sites.

In 2014, Forbes reported that she was one of the highest-paid TV actresses with a $340,000 per episode salary, which amounts to $10 million for the season.

Her role Robin got her the Best Supporting Actress Emmy in 2013.

Later, she got the role of Maria Hill in 2011 on the recommendation of her co-star Alyson Hannigan. One year down the road, she starred in Avengers.

Cobie Smulders did not get it an easy way as she had a lot of training to become Maria. She even hired a black-ops trainer to teach her how to handle a gun the right way.