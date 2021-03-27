Justin Bieber slams paparazzi shooting Hailey Baldwin ‘unacceptably'

Justin Bieber warns paparazzi against allegedly taking unacceptable shots of Hailey Bieber.

According to E News, It all occurred during one of Justin’s public date nights with his lady love. There he confronted a member of the paparazzi, right outside the gates of a restaurant, and enquired if they were attempting to take inappropriate shots of his wife.

Bieber even turned to one of the cameramen specifically and asked if he was trying to up-skirt some of the pictures and the he rushed to his defense, claiming "Oh my god, please, Justin. Why would someone?” To this Justin point blank claimed at the time, "That's the question, right?"

At this point another photographer interjected and added, “Why would we do that? Come on bro look at the videos...Hey bro, I hope you have a good night, man. Bro, bro, bro, no one would do that, brother."

A source present at the scene later clarified the misunderstanding and explained that many of the photographers were simply trying shoot from underneath the curtain barrier set up on the sidewalk and had no intention of doing anything inappropriate.