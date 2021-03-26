PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport for the first time in 17 years

SWAT: The first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed at the Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat on Friday after 17 years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, federal ministers Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Murad Saeed were onboard when the inaugural flight touched down in the scenic valley.



As per the PIA, the national carrier will have two flights to the airport every week from Islamabad. It added that passengers wanting to travel from Karachi and Lahore will be connected with flights from Islamabad.

Separately, the PTI Twitter account said that in the next phase, international flights will also be allowed to land at the airport.

The national carrier called the moment historic and saluted the armed forces, defenders of the soil, KP government and the brave people and sons of Swat.

"Pakistan is now open to the world. Come & explore the peace and beauty of Pakistan Flag of Pakistan," said PIA CEO on the occasion.

Radio Pakistan reported that the flight operation has been resumed due to the personal efforts of KP CM Mahmood Khan and federal minister Murad Saeed.



The step has been taken to further promote the tourism industry in the province, which had been battered by terrorism.