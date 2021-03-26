Royal slams Meghan and Harry 'washing their dirty laundry' in public

Meghan and Harry have drawn ire from another working royal over tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. The News International/Illustration/Aisha Nabi

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing immense backlash from everywhere around.

The Duke and Duchess have drawn ire from another working royal, this time Prince Albert of Monaco, who has shared his views on the couple's explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



When asked about what he thinks of the former royals spilling inside details about their royal life, Albert said "this type of public display of dissatisfaction... these types of conversations should be held in the intimate quarters of the family... it did bother me."

In a rare interview, Albert said he truly acknowledges the trials that members of the royal family might face.

However, that being said, such type of revelations should be made "within the intimate quarters of the family," he added.



Albert's statement echoed that of the Buckingham Palace as in her official response to Harry and Meghan's interview, Queen Elizabeth said the allegations made by the Sussexes will be dealt with in private.

As part of their sit-down, Meghan said a royal family member showed concerns over 'how dark Archie's skin might going to be.'

The Duchess of Sussex even said she became suicidal at one point and when she reached out to The Firm for help, she was denied seeking it.