Online store fined for delivering worn-out clothes to Karachi customer

An online store was slapped with a fine by a consumer court in Karachi on Thursday for delivering worn-out clothes to a customer.

The petitioner, a woman, said the outlet had given her torn clothes instead of new ones and due to this she was unable to attend an event.



The court imposed a total fine of Rs30,000 on the online store and ordered it to provide the customer with new clothes.

The court remarked if the fine is not paid, it could impose further penalties. "People come to the judiciary for justice, and people involved in online fraud cannot be given an exemption."