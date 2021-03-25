PM Imran Khan posts work from home picture on Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday took to Instagram to post a picture in which the premier can be seen in his home, soon a few days after he contracted the novel coronavirus.



The prime minister can be seen in the picture, wearing a face mask as he holds a red book in his hands.



It's unclear which book PM Imran Khan was reading.



The picture successfully amassed more than 27,000 likes in less than half an hour since it was posted on Imran Khan's Instagram account.

"Working from home," the caption read.

