Maryam shoots down reports of rift with Bilawal

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday shot down reports of a rift with PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.



The development comes after what appears to be a confrontation between the two parties over the position of the Leader of Opposition in the Senate.

The situation has turned intense with PML-N and PPP leaders claiming their respective parties have the right to the key position in the Senate.

The PML-N vice-president, speaking to the media, said both the parties — PML-N and PPP — have their strategies, while for a common goal, they stand united on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform.

"PDM will decide its plan of action, and no one will interfere with it," she said.

Maryam, speaking on her summons by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), said the anti-graft body had asked her to appear for a hearing in a "politically motivated" case.

"I have said this before, that the time to endure their revenge policy is over. We have endured their vengeful behaviour and we have exposed them," she said.

The PML-N leader said she would not give NAB a chance to save Prime Minister Imran Khan's "sinking boat". "Everyone is running the show at NAB, except for NAB itself."

"I have decided to put a stop to their revenge tactics and fight. I am the daughter of Nawaz Sharif — I know how to main ties and exercise political tolerance."