Tue Mar 23, 2021
March 23, 2021

Twitter users give PTI a history lesson after Pakistan Resolution Day message blunder

Tue, Mar 23, 2021

PTI made a blunder on its Pakistan Resolution Day message shared Monday night on Twitter and social media users were quick to remind the party of it.

In a tweet, PTI got the year wrong for Resolution Day. The party wrote the year for Independence Day instead.

The tweet was later deleted. "Back in 1947, our ancestors resolved on this day to lay the foundation of Pakistan. On this day, once again we resolve to save our homeland from corruption and rebuild Pakistan!" read the original tweet by PTI.

One user pointed out that March 23 took place in 1940. A new tweet was then shared by PTI within 20 minutes or so with the correct date.

Pakistan Resolution Day is a commemoration of the Lahore Resolution passed on 24 March, 1940.

