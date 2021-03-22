Shibli Faraz says attitude of attacking Pakistani institutions 'extremely dangerous'

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said Monday the prevailing attitude of attacking Pakistan's institutions "is extremely dangerous" but that the Opposition's recent anti-government strategies "came to naught".

Addressing a press briefing here in the federal capital, Shibli Faraz slammed one of the key Opposition leaders, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, for "threatening to pressurise" the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The minister termed the "attitude" as "extremely dangerous," saying the PML-N leader's tone during yesterday's convention was "disappointing".

"Maryam Nawaz sounded like a person devoid of intellect. Her threat yesterday was probably towards [PPP Co-chairperson] Asif Ali Zardari; it involved mentions of 'pulling out tongues' and 'cutting tongues'.

"There was use of words like 'will break your mouth' and 'will slap you,' as well."

The federal minister also alleged that Maryam was inciting PML-N's political workers in her rallies, especially ahead of her upcoming appearance at the NAB.

Criticism over 'gangs' with Opposition leaders

"Under the guise of all this, they want to escape from the cases against them", he claimed, adding that instead of responding to the allegations of corruption against them, the Opposition leaders were "trying to attack the institution [NAB]".

"I condemn the threat to bring in their gang on March 26," he said.

Faraz also stated that the Opposition leaders were using such tactics to evade the law and that, by doing so, "weaken the law and institutions".

"Even those sitting in jails may be thinking that when they have to go to court, they should do so with their gang," he said, referring to how the Opposition leaders' appearances at various courts alongside their fans and supporters may encourage other inmates.

"The PDM is over and their politics will also come to an end now," he added, referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Opposition's anti-government campaign.



"No matter what they do, the government will not issue an NRO. The people of Pakistan want the rule of law and this country [operates] under the rule of law.

"The PTI government will not come under such pressure and no matter what they do, we will not be blackmailed. All the strategies of the Opposition came to naught."

Accountability 'not happening the way it should'

The minister further took a jibe at PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying he was "present for the rented crowd" and that "religious leaders are supporting a woman's illegal and immoral actions".

Speaking of Cabinet reshuffles, he said they were common. "Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide on the players' placement to achieve government goals," he added. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is in good health and he is doing his job."

He said he had "always been and will always be the spokesperson" for the ruling PTI, which he added was "the largest party in the Senate and National Assembly".

"We will now focus on legislation and reform. The government has no authority over the NAB and the courts; [however], accountability is not happening the way it should," he lamented.