Narendra Modi wishes PM Imran Khan swift recovery from COVID-19

PM Imran Khan (left) and Indian PM Narendra Modi. — AFP/File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter Saturday and wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a swift recovery from COVID-19.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," the Indian premier said in a tweet.



PM Imran Khan has tested positive for the virus as the country grapples with the third wave of the pandemic. The coronavirus positivity ratio has moved up to 9.46%, with the country recording 3,876 cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that PM Imran Khan has tested positive for coornavirus and is isolating at home.

Following the development, foreign diplomats in Pakistan had also wished PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan, were among the envoys who had wished the premier a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, providing an update on the prime minister's health, Dr Sultan said he had met the premier and he is "fit and doing well". "The best advice that we could give him was to stay at home, isolate, and rest."



"We are monitoring his clinical parameters, and medical treatment will be given to him if required," Dr Sultan said, adding: "Right now, there is no need for any treatment, as such."