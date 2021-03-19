close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
March 19, 2021

Case registered after Karachi man stabs designer, two sons with Swiss knife

Fri, Mar 19, 2021

A video of a man stabbing and injuring his neighbour and two sons over a parking issue in Karachi has gone viral on social media.

The altercation took place inside PAF Falcon Complex, a housing society near Baloch Colony in Karachi.

In a video of the scuffle, the attacker can be seen with a Swiss knife in his hand.

A case against him has been registered at the Sharae Faisal police station, but the man managed to flee the scene.

The attacker, Ibrahim Durrani, is believed to be the son of retired air commodore Khalid Durrani.

The police said Ibrahim had also attacked his wife before. His father was called for a statement after which he was released, while efforts are underway to arrest Ibrahim, the police said.

The three men were stabbed were identified as fashion designer Moazzam Khan and his two sons Fahad Moazzam and Ata Moazzam.

