Thu Mar 18, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 18, 2021

Watch: Minor drives car on busy road in Lahore

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 18, 2021

LAHORE: The video of a minor driving a car on a busy road in the city went viral on social media a few days ago.

Responding to the video, police took action and impounded the vehicle, according to Geo News.

According to Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Hammad Abid, the car owner's driving licence has been confiscated and the car has been taken to a police station for legal proceedings.

In Pakistan, the minimum age of a person eligible for a driver's licence is 18 years old.

