Wed Mar 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 18, 2021

Justin Bieber mesmerises fans with new song ‘Peaches’ during NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ concert: video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 18, 2021

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has delighted fans as he shared a stripped-back version of a his new song 'Peaches' during his  performance for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ (home) concert series.

The Yummy hitmalker's performance, which comes ahead of the release of hi sixth studio album 'Justice', sees the pop star  run through a four-track set with his band from his home in Los Angeles which includes previously released singles ‘Holy’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Anyone’. 

Bieber announced his JUSTICE album via Instagram last month, and shared the album's lead outing "Hold On" at the start of the month.

Hailey Bieber's sweetheart Justin also treated fans to a stripped-back, sneak peek of ‘Peaches’, which will exist in a significantly different form when he drops his new album.

