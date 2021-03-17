UAE prohibits iftar parties among other restrictions in Ramadan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The United Arab Emirates has notified a ban on evening gatherings during Ramadan among other measures to be complied with as it combats the coronavirus pandemic.
In an announcement on Twitter, UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also provided some good news, saying that 52.46% of the country's population has been inoculated against the virus.
"We are working hard to succeed in providing the vaccine to 100% of our people," the NCEMA UAE added.
The disaster management authority said that for the health and safety of society, it is advised that people "avoid evening gatherings during Ramadan, limit family visits, and avoid distributing and exchanging meals between homes and families".
It said that people living in the same household can share meals.
Other curbs announced are as follows:
The authority urged the cooperation of people and their strict adherence to safety protocols.
"We call on everyone to cooperate and adhere to measures and instructions, as intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during Ramadan, and legal measures will be taken against all violators, whether individuals or institutions," it warned.
It also urged the elderly and those with chronic ailments to avoid gatherings and "ensure their safety".
The NCEMA also called upon the people to always seek information from official sources.
"We stress that all measures announced in the national protocol are subject to changes depending on the global and regional health status," it added.