Demi Lovato says she is 'too queer' to marry a man after Max Ehrich split

American singer Demi Lovato has shed light on her dark past, including her battle with drug addiction, sexual abuse and toxic relationships.



The Skyscraper hit maker opened up about her past in her documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

Speaking about her broken engagement with Max Ehrich, the singer said: "I'm really sad that things ended the way that they did.”

"The good news is, I haven't picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I'm hanging in there. It's just [expletive],” she said.

"The video I made earlier wasn't an accurate representation of what I'm going through. So I thought this whole time that I didn't miss him. I just miss the person that I started quarantining with. And I don't know how to give my heart to someone after this,” she continued.

Director of the series Michael D. Ratner told ET why he decided to include the singer’s personal confessions about her life in the docuseries.

"That was powerful when she sent me the first video of herself putting on her best game face talking about pushing through and then later that night, she sent a different video where she was letting the tears out. She really was going there. She wasn't afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve,” he said.