'Attitude of PPP during the PDM meeting was undemocratic,' says Fazl

Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that PPP's attitude during the PDM meeting was "undemocratic," adding that despite nine of the PDM parties agreeing on resigning from the Parliament, only PPP went against the decision.

Talking to Geo News, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the PPP has asked for some time to deliberate upon the decision, so the PDM will wait for a reply.

Fazlur Rehman had abruptly left the press conference after announcing the decision to delay the long march. As Fazl left the press conference, PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz called out to him, requesting him to take some questions, but he did not listen.



"I did not want to come to the press conference," Fazlur Rahman said later, adding that other PDM members had insisted that he address the press briefing.

"I made the announcement and left. What else could I have said?" Fazl questioned.



He insisted that the PDM still stands united.

The PDM had earlier planned a long march to oust the PTI-led government on March 26. But since the PPP has shown hesitation regarding the submission of resignations to the parliament and has asked for time, the march has been postponed.