Fawad Chaudhry opposes University of Lahore students' expulsion over 'proposal video'

A screengrab of the viral video wherein the two students of the University of Lahore hug (L) and Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry (L). The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday defended two former students of the University of Lahore who were expelled by the varsity's administration for reportedly proposing at campus premises after a video of their big moment went viral on social media.

Reacting to the University of Lahore students' video, Chaudhry defended the couple and asked the varsity to reconsider its decision to expel them.



"Every girl has the right to marry of her own will. Marriage by choice is one of the central rights Islam gives to women," the minister wrote on Twitter.



"The university administration should reconsider its decision. It is against [the teachings of] Islam to treat women as property," he added.

Earlier, the University of Lahore had decided to expel the two students after a recording of their public display of affection met a tirade of criticism on social media.

The viral clip showed the young woman on her knee presenting a bouquet of roses to an elated man, who accepted the gesture and reciprocated it by hugging her.

The university had issued a letter on Friday, wherein it said a disciplinary committee decided to expel the students for violating the university's disciplinary policies.