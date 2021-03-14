The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday decided to seal three subsectors after reporting 152 Covid-19 positive cases in the area.

This means that subsectors F-11/1, I-8/4 and I-10/2 would be sealed on Sunday night (March 14) to contain further spread of the third wave of the pandemic.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat made the announcement of sealing the sectors while sharing a post through their twitter account.

Under the new restrictions, commercial areas and amusement parks will remain under complete lock down during weekends from Friday to Sunday.

“More areas are expected to be locked down. New UK variant strain is prevalent in Islamabad," added the deputy commissioner.



He said that No Objection Certificates issued to all functions, festivals, and gatherings have been withdrawn and that any kind of indoor activity is not allowed. Outdoor functions are only allowed for two hours with less than 300 people.

Shafqaat further stated that offices are not allowed to call more than 50% of their staff.

"Any violation in any premises of social distancing or mask wearing will be sealed forthwith," he warned.

The DC appealed the masses to cooperate with the administration and demonstrate strict adherence to Coronavirus standard operating procedures.

"Stay safe everyone," he said.



It may be mentioned here that the administration had imposed Section 144 for a period of two months some days ago, directing public to wear face masks while stepping out from their homes.

Shafqaat said that anyone who is seen without a face mask would be prosecuted under Section 144 and charged with Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

"We will never spare violators in this regard," he warned.