Prince William's 'racist' photos emerge right after he defends family from race claims

Prince William has come under fire after he recently defended the British royal family, claiming they weren’t ‘racists’ as claimed by his brother Prince Harry.

Right after the Duke of Cambridge’s recent comments, his and wife Kate Middleton’s old photos and videos from their trip to Tuvalu in 2012 have come afloat.

The photos have sparked outrage as it shows the duke and duchess being carried on elevated thrones by people of colour.

The couple was called out for their hypocrisy as William recently defended the British royals saying they were “very much not a racist family" after Prince Harry accused royals of being concerned about his and Meghan Markle's son Archie's skin colour.



The photos are from the couple’s Diamond Jubilee tour of the British Commonwealth nations in the South Pacific.