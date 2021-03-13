Hilary Duff touches on her ‘adorable’ baby shower: ‘I can’t thank you enough’

Hilary Duff recently took to social media and penned a heartfelt note dedicated to the people who made her “sweet sweet” baby shower possible.



The actor gushed over her baby shower over on Instagram with a handful of pictures from the event.

Her post read, “My sweet sweet @sharm1222 I can’t thank you enough for planning the most special day. I seriously wasn’t planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing.”

“I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away. I love all of these women. Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin. The thick being holy [expletive] I’m having a third child...send help!"

