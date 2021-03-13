close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2021

Hilary Duff touches on her ‘adorable’ baby shower: ‘I can’t thank you enough’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 13, 2021
Hilary Duff touches on her ‘adorable’ baby shower: ‘I can’t thank you enough’

Hilary Duff recently took to social media and penned a heartfelt note dedicated to the people who made her “sweet sweet” baby shower possible.

The actor gushed over her baby shower over on Instagram with a handful of pictures from the event.

Her post read, “My sweet sweet @sharm1222 I can’t thank you enough for planning the most special day. I seriously wasn’t planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing.”

“I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away. I love all of these women. Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin. The thick being holy [expletive] I’m having a third child...send help!"

Latest News

More From Entertainment