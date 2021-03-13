Take a look at PM Imran Khan's latest throwback picture

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan often posts throwback images on Instagram to shares his life outside politics with his fans and followers.

Taking to the social media platform today, the premier shared a photo from October 1992, 29 years ago — nearly eight months after he had led the Pakistani cricket team to the World Cup final victory.

PM Imran Khan has an active presence on social media where he is often seen engaging with his fans and putting forward his viewpoints on various subjects.



Recently, the premier paid a tribute to his mother and wife Bushra Bibi on International Women's Day with photos of the two on Instagram. "Happy Women's Day," he wrote.

