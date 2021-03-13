close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2021

Chrissy Teigen causes frenzy with ‘organ removal’ appointment amid Zoom meeting

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 13, 2021
Chrissy Teigen causes frenzy with ‘organ removal’ appointment amid Zoom meeting

Model and author Chrissy Teigen recently caused a social media eruption with a snap from her doctor’s appointment for an “organ removal” procedure.

The post in question features a look into the screens of four people looking in on Teigen’s appointment from a hospital bed.

Check it out below:

No sooner than this went live did fans start pouring in with concern and shock. One hopped onto the comment section and wrote, “I would love to know what is happening here” whereas others were lost in worry and started sending heartfelt prayers. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment