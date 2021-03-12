Opposition senators' learning ability is very good, Fawad quips after election

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. — Twitter/File

Following government' victory in the deputy and chairman Senate election on Friday, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry made a witty remark at the Opposition.



The federal minister expressed happiness over no vote going to waste during the deputy chairman Senate election. However, in the chairman Senate's election eight votes were rejected.

"Fortunately, not a single vote was rejected in the deputy chairman's vote. It shows that the learning ability of the Opposition senators is quite good," the minister quipped.

Earlier, government-backed Mirza Mohammad Afridi was elected as deputy chairman Senate with 54 votes, while the Opposition's candidate Maulana Ghafoor Haideri secured 44 votes.