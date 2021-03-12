Amid 'spy camera' controversy, counting of votes in Senate chairman election starts

The knife-edge elections for the posts of Senate chairman and deputy chairman are under way and counting of votes has begun.

PTI's Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi and the joint opposition’s Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri are contesting for the slots of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

JUI-F's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri cast the first vote.

The presiding officer had earlier announced that the polling process will go on till 5pm.

In terms of numerical strength, the opposition has a clear edge with 52 members, including one belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami on its side over the ruling coalition’s 47 members. However, as the election for the two key slots will be through secret ballot, therefore, surprise results are being anticipated, especially keeping in view the win of Gillani as senator, defeating the government candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the March 3 Senate elections.

The "spy camera" controversy

Most of the election day was occupied with the controversy surrounding "spy cameras" installed inside the Senate polling booth.



The Opposition had claimed that "spy cameras" have been installed in the polling booths set for senators to cast their votes. Photos of the "hidden cameras" were shared by PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and PML-N's Dr Musadik Malik on their Twitter accounts.

PML-N's Malik had even recorded a video showing the "spying devices" which were allegedly installed to monitor the Senate chairman and deputy chairman election in the Upper House.

After a long battle of words between leaders from the Opposition and the government, the Senate secretary had announced that the polling booth will be changed.

PM Imran Khan watching election from PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan is watching the Senate battle from the PM House, Geo News reported.

Sources said the premier will visit Sohawa after the Senate elects its new chairman and deputy chairman.