By-election date for Karachi's NA-249 announced

By-polls on the NA-249 seat in Karachi will be held on April 29, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced Thursday.

The ECP issued a detailed schedule for the by-election.

Nomination papers can be submitted from March 13 to March 17. Candidates withdrawing from the by-elections will be able to withdraw their papers by April 7.

The scrutiny process will start on March 25.

PTI's Faisal Vawda previously occupied the seat, but resigned after voting in the Senate elections on March 3. He won the seat during the 2018 general election.