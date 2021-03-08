PDM's long marach caravans to reach Islamabad by March 30: Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference, flanked by Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) long march will commence on March 26 and will culminate in the federal capital on March 30.



This was said by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a press conference on Monday. The PDM chief was flanked by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz as he shared details of the Opposition alliance's important meeting.



"The long march will begin from March 26. Caravans from every corner of the country will participate," he said. "We appeal to the entire nation to play their part in ousting this illegal and unconstitutional government," added the JUI-F chief.

Fazl said the PDM's caravan will arrive in Islamabad on March 30, adding that another meeting of the Opposition's leadership will be held on March 15 to discuss the protesters' stay in the capital.

"More details will be revealed about the march then," he said.



PDM's long march should begin from Karachi on March 26: special committee

The PDM should initiate its anti-government long march from Karachi on March 26 and culminate it in Islamabad on March 30.

These and other suggestions were forwarded by a special committee of the PDM on Monday during an important meeting of the party chaired by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The committee said that all parties would bear their own expenses in arranging caravans of supporters for the long march. It was expected that the long march which will begin from Karachi on March 26 will culminate in Islamabad on March 30, at around 3pm when all participants arrive in the federal capital to stage the protest.



The committee recommended political parties to actively campaign for the long march and ensure their supporters show up in huge numbers. It was suggested by the committee that a central camp to welcome participants of the march in Islamabad will be set up at the Faizabad interchange.

The committee said that all Opposition parties part of the PDM will organise their own workers and will bear their expenses. It said that the Opposition alliance's leadership should visit all four provinces of the country immediately to mobilise the masses.

Discussing the strategy for the long march further, the committee suggested that the PDM should be put into place a unified system through which people are mobilised.

The committee called on the PDM to create various committees for the long march such as food, medical, finance and legal committees.

"Arrangements should be made for the participants of the long march before they arrive in Islamabad," said the committee, adding that the sit-in protest should continue till the Opposition's demands aren't met.

"Mass contact should be established with farmers, labourers and traders," recommended the committee.