Mon Mar 08, 2021
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
March 8, 2021

Here's how you can join Telegram groups instantly

— Twitter/telegram

Telegram has introduced a feature that allows users to instantly join groups. 

"You can share invite links to let other users instantly join your group or channel," Telegram said in a Twitter post.

"In addition to the permanent link, you can make multiple other links with custom properties like a limited duration or number of uses," it added.

Moreover, last week, Telegram rolled out a feature through which its users could export chats from other messaging apps onto it.

However, Telegram, citing a minor setback, said in the export option, if the destination chat is new or has less than 1000 messages, everything will be seamlessly sorted by its original date and time.

"You can move your chats from other apps to Telegram. If the destination chat is new or has less than 1000 messages, everything will be seamlessly sorted by its original date and time," it said.

