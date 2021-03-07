Punjab reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases

Punjab reported almost double coronavirus cases in a week.



The number of daily coronavirus cases in Punjab on February 28 was 528 which have now doubled to 1,044 as of today.



About 3,402,377 tests have been conducted in Punjab so far.

On March 6, about 646 new cases were reported in Lahore, 90 in Gujrat, and 36 new coronavirus cases were reported in Sialkot.



Meanwhile, 23 new coronavirus cases emerged in Multan, 31 in Rawalpindi, and 14 cases were reported in Sheikhupura over the past 24 hours, the spokesperson added.

