PCB medical chief Dr Sohail Saleem hands resignation to chairman Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director of Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem. Photo: PCB

Resignation comes after PCB failed to set up a successful biosecure bubble for PSL amid coronavirus.

PCB spokesperson says Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan will give the final approval on Sohail Saleem's resignation.

If the resignation is accepted, Saleem will serve a one-month notice period.

KARACHI: After the postponement of the Pakistan Super League, Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director of Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem on Saturday submitted his resignation to Chairman Ehsan Mani.

“Dr Sohail has sent his resignation to Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani,” the PCB spokesperson told the media.

The official stated that Mani and PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan will decide whether the resignation should be accepted or not.

According to the spokesperson, if the resignation is accepted then Dr Saleem will serve a month-long notice period as per his contract.

He added that within that period Dr Saleem will cooperate with the probe that will look into the failure of the biosecure bubble which led to the PSL’s postponement.

Dr Saleem had been under fire ever since the PCB put the tournament on hold after multiple players contracted the coronavirus.



PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

The sixth edition of PSL was postponed earlier this week due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," read the PCB statement.

It said that the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan held a media conference at the National Stadium to discuss the tournament's postponement.



He said that they had to put PSL on hold as they were not “effectively” able to enforce the standard operating procedures required for a bio secure bubble.