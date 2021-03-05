ECP's decision to have by-polls again in Sialkot's NA-75 challenged by PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to hold by-elections in NA-75 Daska again has been challenged by the PTI in the Supreme Court.

PTI's Ali Asjad submitted the petition challenging ECP's decision in court Friday.

The petition said ECP did not properly review the available records.

Asjad argued there was no justification for ECP's decision to hold re-polls in the constituency. "Re-election meant that the people of the constituency will face a law and order situation again," Asjad said.

He sought an annulment of the ECP decision to declare the by-election null and void and asked that the election results of NA-75 Daska on February 19 be released.

The by-election in NA-75 Daska was marred by chaos. Two people were killed during a violent clash between PTI and PML-N workers, while the ECP had taken notice of the disappearance of 20 presiding officers of the constituency. The election was declared null and void.