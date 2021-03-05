2 Islamabad colleges sealed after COVID-19 cases reported

The health officials sealed Model College for Boys in Sector I-10/1 and Model College for Boys in Sector F-7/3 after coronavirus cases were detected.

ISLAMABAD: Two educational institutes in the Federal Capital have been sealed after COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, Geo News reported.

According to details, the district health officials sealed Islamabad's Model College for Boys in Sector I-10/1 and Model College for Boys in Sector F-7/3 where several coronavirus cases were detected.

The virus cases have been rising in the educational institutions since they were reopened and resumed regular classes.

Positivity ratio reaches 4%

During the last 24 hours, another 11 patients died of respiratory illness in Islamabad and Rawalpindi which is the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in 2021.

Similarly, the number of patients who tested positive from the twin cities in the last 24 hours is the highest in a day after December 24 last year.

As many as 263 new patients have been reported from the twin cities from where the virus has so far claimed a total of 1,148 lives.

It is important that the number of patients being tested positive from the region has been showing a tremendous increase for the last three-and-a-half weeks, after the reopening of educational institutions at all levels.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 231 patients have been tested positive against 5,766 tests run in the federal capital having positivity at 4.0% in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients reported in a day from the city is the highest in the last many months, he said.