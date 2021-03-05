DRAP approves two coronavirus vaccine for people over 60

— AFP/File

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday approved two coronavirus vaccines for people above 60 years of age, Geo News reported.



DRAP officials said the decision was made during a meeting of the body — and it was based on recommendations from a six-member specialist committee.

The body has approved China's Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines for inoculations, while the former was already being used to vaccinate frontline health workers.

The DRAP officials said that until now, the Sinopharm vaccine was being administered to people up to the age of 60 years, however, it would now be used to inoculate citizens above 60 years of age too.



Shedding more light on the basis of the decision, the officials said they made the call after examining data from China, Bahrain, and United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be among the biggest recipients of free COVID-19 vaccines before June — more than 10 million doses — the COVAX scheme had announced on Tuesday.

Some 238.2 million doses will be distributed around the world by the end of May through the programme aimed at boosting access to coronavirus jabs in poorer nations.

