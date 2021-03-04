Rs6.3 billion Ramadan package proposed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The federal government is considering a Ramadan package worth Rs6.3 billion, Geo News reported Thursday, citing a proposal from the Ministry for Industries and Production.
The ministry has proposed to bring sugar prices down to Rs68, a 20 kg bag of flour to Rs800, and ghee to Rs200 per kg.
Moreover, a Rs50 subsidy will be given on tea, Rs20 on milk, and a Rs10-50 subsidy has been proposed on 19 essential items.
Similarly, a Rs20 per kg subsidy has been proposed for edible oil, Rs10-30 per kg on pulses, and Rs 20 per kg for gram flour.
The ministry has also proposed a subsidy of Rs20 per kg on dates, Rs10 per kg on basmati and sela rice, a Rs12 subsidy on tota rice, a Rs25 subsidy per 1,500ml bottle and a Rs20 subsidy per 800ml bottle of drinks.
The Ministry of Industries and Production has sent the proposal's summary to the Economic Co-ordination Committee.