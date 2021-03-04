WhatsApp chats to Telegram, here's how you can do it

— Twitter/telegram

Telegram has now rolled out a feature through which its users can export chats from other messaging apps onto it.



"You can move your chats from other apps to Telegram. If the destination chat is new or has less than 1000 messages, everything will be seamlessly sorted by its original date and time," it said.