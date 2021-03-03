Will Smith slams the ‘prevailing ignorance’ of racists: ‘I’ve embedded in our country'

Hollywood actor Will Smith has come forward to shed light on the growing issues surrounding systemic hate and racism in America.

Smith got candid during his appearance on the Pod Save America podcast and claimed, “I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter. Now while they were very dangerous, I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect.”

He even touched upon his past racist experiences during the chat and added, “Ignorance can be educated. Evil is a much more difficult problem. Fortunately, ignorance is more prevalent than blatant evil, so I’ve always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibres of our country.”