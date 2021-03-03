Fawad Chaudhry confident about PTI's victory in Senate polls

File photo of science minister Fawad Chaudhry.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that PTI's candidate for the Senate seat from Islamabad, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, will get more than 180 votes, whereas, all the opposition parties will get about 155 votes altogether.

Senate elections are underway across Pakistan where candidates are contesting for 37 vacant seats in the upper house of the Parliament.

"PTI will easily win today's Senate election in Islamabad. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will get more than 180 votes, whereas, all the opposition parties will get about 155 votes altogether," the science minister in a tweet said.

The federal minister also claimed that the ruling party will emerge as the largest party in the upper house after the elections.

The ruling PTI has fielded Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for the Senate seat from Islamabad while the Opposition parties have nominated former prime minister and senior PPP leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for the federal capital's general seat.