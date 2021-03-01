How old is Shahid Afridi?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Shahid Afridi’s age once again became a matter of debate on social media when the cricketer announced that he is celebrating his 44th birthday today while according to his autobiography the player is 46 years old.
The matter came to light when a journalist highlighted the issue on Twitter while retweeting Shahid Afridi.
"Happy birthday to Shahid Afridi. We have his age @ESPNcricinfo as 41, his autobiography says 46, and now we have 44!" Danyal Rasool said.
Twitter was flooded with birthday wishes for the legendary cricketer who is known for his jaw-dropping sixes and flamboyant style of batting.
Afridi is currently representing Multan Sultans in the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).
"Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans," Afridi wrote on Twitter.
With fans pouring their love for one of the renowned batsman of Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Multan Sultans also sent best wishes to Afridi on his birthday.