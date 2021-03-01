How old is Shahid Afridi?

KARACHI: Shahid Afridi’s age once again became a matter of debate on social media when the cricketer announced that he is celebrating his 44th birthday today while according to his autobiography the player is 46 years old.

The matter came to light when a journalist highlighted the issue on Twitter while retweeting Shahid Afridi.

"Happy birthday to Shahid Afridi. We have his age @ESPNcricinfo as 41, his autobiography says 46, and now we have 44!" Danyal Rasool said.

Twitter was flooded with birthday wishes for the legendary cricketer who is known for his jaw-dropping sixes and flamboyant style of batting.

