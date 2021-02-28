India faces three major problems for hosting 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: PCB's Mani

PCB seeks written guarantee from the ICC for the players' visas ahead of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India.

Chairman Ehsan Mani says he asked for written confirmation that visas of everyone — including players, journalists, squads, and crowd — would be approved.

Notes that India faced three problems — including visas, tax exemption, and the coronavirus pandemic — for hosting the T20 World Cup.

KARACHI: India faces three major problems in hosting the highly-anticipated 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani said Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference flanked by PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan and National High Performance Centre (NHPC) Director Nadeem Khan, Mani said the three problems India faces include the Pakistani visas, tax exemption, and the coronavirus pandemic.

The PCB boss stressed that if the T20 World Cup was to be held in India, then it would have to extend full cooperation — such as visas and full security to Pakistan. If, however, it was unable to do so, then the event should be moved to another venue, he stated.

He said the PCB has sought a written guarantee from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the players' visas ahead of the event to be held in India.

Mani apprised the media that he had asked the ICC to confirm in writing that the visas of everyone — including the players, journalists, squads, and the crowd — would be approved. "There is a virtual meeting with the ICC tomorrow," he said, vowing to raise the issue again then.

A decision on the venue for the T20 World Cup is expected before March 31, he noted, adding that if it is not confirmed for India, the tournament would be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ACC Asia Cup 'impossible this year as well'

Moreover, the PCB boss remarked that it seemed like the ACC Asia Cup would be "impossible this year as well".

"Sri Lanka had said it would host [the ACC Asia Cup 2021] in June but there's now a clash of dates as the ICC Test Championship's final match is in June.

"It seems like the Asia Cup will have to be postponed till 2023," he said, noting that an ICC event was going to be held in India starting October 2, 2021.



Nadeem Khan, the NHPC director, said a series of trials for city cricket are about to start soon and that more than 90 teams would be formed.



Separately, in response to a question during the press conference, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez was offered a contract based on his performance but he refused.

"It was his personal decision," Khan added.