Kelly Clarkson sings Jill Biden’s song-of-choice at White House special

Renowned singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson takes over social media with a rendition of Jill Biden’s favorite song for the White House special.

She performed the song on her Thursday’s remote screening for The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. There she was quoted saying, "I actually did not know this song. I always get excited when people pick songs I didn't know before and I get to learn them."

Hearing Clarkson out made Biden chime in and say, "I love this song!" I think it's so perfect for today, because our country has been so divided. Now, if we could just come together and solve our differences."

Check it out below:



