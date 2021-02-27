PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi decide to field first against Islamabad United

— File photo

Continuing the trend to bowl first, the Peshawar Zalmi have decided to field against Islamabad United after winning the toss at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday.

The United finished at the bottom of the points table last year, but this time around, they have got off to an impressive start. They won the two games they have played so far, beating Multan Sultans by 3 wickets, and defending champions Karachi Kings by 5 wickets.

In both the victories so far for Islamabad United, the late middle-order batsmen made important contributions to those successful chases.



Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Alex Hales, and Lewis Gregory have contributed well to keep Johan Botha and Shadab Khan calm and confident ahead of their third game in the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, got a three-wicket victory against Quetta Gladiators in a dramatic manner as Rutherford and Wahab Riaz destroyed Dale Steyn and other Quetta players in death overs. They have now won two games out of their first three matches of this tournament.

Earlier in this tournament, Zalmi started with a 4-wicket defeat against Lahore Qalanders but claimed a 6-wicket win against Multan Sultans.

After the previous 12 encounters, both the teams are levelled at 6-all, and both will aim to take the lead tonight.

Squad:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer



Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan