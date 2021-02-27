PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi's Haider Ali aims to make it to the top five batsmen list

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Haider Ali says he wants to be as free-minded as Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi batsman Haider Ali says he has always liked Indian player Rohit Sharma's batting style and wants to emulate it.



Ali said he wants be as "free-minded" as Sharma is.



The 20-year-old batsman was speaking to the media after Peshawar Zalmi's win against the Quetta Gladiators during the PSL match in Karachi.



He said the team work contributed towards Peshawar Zalmi's win.

Ali was part of Pakistan’s U19 squad earlier and has now played 10 T20Is and 2 ODIs for the country. He feels people always expect more from the player once he gets the label of an international cricketer and it increases responsibility on players.



“Once you play for your country, people’s expectations increase which makes you work even harder and give 100% in each game you play. I try not to disappoint fans who have expectations from me,” he said.

“I want to be the best batsman here and even if I am not, I want to be among the top five batsmen of Pakistan Super League,” Ali said about his goals in PSL 2021.

Ali hoped that Zalmi will continue with the momentum in the matches to come.