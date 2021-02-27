'Pawri Hori Hai': Dananeer shares another interesting video for fans with Mahira Khan

Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to fame with her 'Pawri Hori Hai' video, has made another funny clip with showbiz stars Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman after joining the Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi.



In the new video, the social media sensation can be seen partying with Pakistani popular stars Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman and others after the victory of their team against Quetta Gladiators in PSL match.



The girl, who is behind the epic and viral video #pawrihorihai, delivered the famous dialogue in Pushto language to entertain the fans in a different way, saying: "Da za yam, Da zama Malgari dee. Aau da zamoonga pawri’ rawana da." ( Yeh Mai Houn Ye Mere Friends or Ye Hamari Pawri Hori Hai)

Watch the video shared by 'peshawarzalmipk' with the caption: "Give it up for the kingdom!"

Her new clip comes just hours after Pardesi Carly — the foreign TikToker — voiced her thoughts on the viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme in a new video on her account, saying: "American accent's not funny"



'Pawri' video, despite the meme, is winning hearts across the world and bringing smiles to people's faces amid a pandemic. The clip reached more than one million followers on Instagram within few days.



Pakistani popular stars Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman also graced the new video of 'Pawri girl with their presence as they can be seen grooving to her dialogue.

